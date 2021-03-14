Search and Rescue This Morning on Pearl River

An early morning search and rescue is being reported today. Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark said that early this morning “W ildlife Officers located a missing boater on the Pearl River, just south of Highway 19 boat ramp. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from local Wildlife Officers in finding a missing boater.” He went on to say that the Neshoba Sheriff’s Office was notified around 4:30 am that a boater had not returned from the waters. The boater had launched a jet ski and travelled down stream from Highway 19. The boater was located and brought to safety. He was not injured. Sheriff Clark said “thank you MDWFP and our devout deputies!”