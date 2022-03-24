Semi Truck Crash in Leake County

6:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting an accident on HWY 25 North near Bear Road. It was reported that a vehicle struck an animal there. No injuries were reported.

7:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to HWY 25 North near Mooney Road for a one-vehicle crash. It was reported that a semi truck left the roadway and crashed. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.

9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Cook Street.

11:24 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Midstate Tire when they received a call reporting someone left without paying for their tires.

11:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an area of HWY 487 East near the Sebastopol area when they received calls reporting a domestic disturbance in progress there.