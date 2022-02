Some senators argued it was too much while some said it didn’t go far enough. But the vote yesterday was 40 to 11 to pass a plan to cut taxes in Mississippi. The bill would phase out the four per cent income tax bracket and provide a tax rebate of up to $1,000 while reducing the grocery tax to five per cent and lowering the cost of car tags. Unlike the House tax proposal, the Senate bill doesn’t raise any taxes but it doesn’t eliminate the income tax as the House has voted to do.