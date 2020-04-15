Senator Branning Gives Updates Regarding Filing Unemployment Claims

From the Desk of Senator Jenifer Branning

Hey Everyone-

I am still trying to help many of you work through unemployment issues. While many have been able to file claims, I understand there are still a great number of people that have not been able to get through the phone lines at MDES. Please understand they are doing their best to get to everyone. However, after speaking to Rep Scott Bounds and MDES again today, it has been suggested that applicants email their local WIN Job Center for faster service.

Here is the info on local WIN Job Centers in my district: