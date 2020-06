Kicks 96 reached out to Senator Jenifer Branning regarding the flag change decision. Here is her response. “I fought hard today to protect the right of Mississippians to vote on the flag issue as promised. Even though the vote to decommission the current flag prevailed, I am still proud to be a Mississippian and look forward to continue working with my colleagues for a better MISSISSIPPI.” More shall be revealed in the days to come.