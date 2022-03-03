Senior Citizens Day & Drug Take Back Initiative Comes to Carthage

TRIAD Senior Citizens Day is coming up in Leake County. It will be Thursday March 17th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at McMillan Park. This is a drive thru health fair like event for senior adults of Leake County and the surrounding area. There will be a meal provided, prizes, and lots of helpful information for anyone attending.

Leake County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Attorney General Lynn Fitch to provide an opportunity for Leake County to do their part in preventing drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of unused prescription drugs. You can bring your unused prescription drugs to the TRIAD Senior Citizens Day for proper disposal from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.

Many misused prescription drugs are obtained from a family member or friend, often from the home’s medicine cabinet. We all have the power to keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. “Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back.”