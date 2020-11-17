Seven Additional Counties Added to Mask Mandate Including Winston

Seven additional Mississippi counties have been added to the mask mandate list. Governor Reeves announced today that the new counties under mandate are Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba and Montgomery.

Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha are already under mandate. 22 counties in total are now required to wear a mask.

Leake and Neshoba were recently removed from that list as overall Covid-19 numbers decreased in the region.