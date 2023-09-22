Several acres in flames despite Leake County burn ban

Several acres on Crowder Creek Rd. burned today despite the current burn ban that Leake County is under.

Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, the Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Correctional Volunteers, and other volunteers were called to an out-of-control grass fire on Crowder Creek Rd. near Hwy 487.

Firefighters worked to get the flames under control, and MS Forestry Commission was called to dig a fire lane around the area in an effort to contain the flames.

Currently, there are no structures in danger of being burned in the blaze. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office says “This is attributed to the swift response of the Carthage Fire Department, the Leake County Correctional Facility Fire Department, and the Forestry Commission and multiple volunteers.”

As a reminder, Leake County is currently under a burn ban until October 16th. No burn permits will be issued, and anyone caught in violation of the burn ban may be fined up to $500 for each violation.