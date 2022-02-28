Several area teams advance to basketball semi-finals

Several area basketball teams have advanced to the semi-finals of the MHSAA State Tournament.
Area teams advancing include:
- 1A – McAdams Bulldogs
- 2A – Lake Lady Hornets
- 2A – Choctaw County Chargers
- 3A – Union Lady Yellowjackets
- 4A – Choctaw Central Lady Warriors
- 4A – Leake Central Gators
- 5A – Neshoba Central Lady Rockets
McAdams, Choctaw Central, and Leake Central will have their semifinal games today (Monday).
Lake, Choctaw County, and Neshoba Central will play Tuesday.
Union will play its semi-final game on Wednesday.
All games will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
The complete semi-finals schedule can be seen below.