Several area teams advance to basketball semi-finals

Several area basketball teams have advanced to the semi-finals of the MHSAA State Tournament.

Area teams advancing include:

1A – McAdams Bulldogs

2A – Lake Lady Hornets

2A – Choctaw County Chargers

3A – Union Lady Yellowjackets

4A – Choctaw Central Lady Warriors

4A – Leake Central Gators

5A – Neshoba Central Lady Rockets

McAdams, Choctaw Central, and Leake Central will have their semifinal games today (Monday).

Lake, Choctaw County, and Neshoba Central will play Tuesday.

Union will play its semi-final game on Wednesday.

All games will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The complete semi-finals schedule can be seen below.