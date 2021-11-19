Several Crashes and Trespassing Reports

7:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a semi truck driving recklessly on Highway 16 East near the Sunrise Community.

11:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting possible trespassing at a residence on Mill Road in Lena.

12:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gunter Road and Russell Road. Minor injuries were reported.

3:20 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a minor one-vehicle accident on County Line Road near Highway 25. No one was injured.

4:07 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 429 when a homeowner saw a suspicious person lurking on their property and around their home on their home surveillance system.

4:21 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 South near Highway 13. No one was injured.