Several Crashes Today in Leake County

9:03 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Highway 16 near Lobutcha Creek headed toward Carthage.

9:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 25 near just north of Highway 16. No major injuries were reported.

9:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to remove a tree from the roadway on Highway 429 near Pleasant Grove Road.

10:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 43 near Damascus Church Road for a hit & run. It was reported that one vehicle struck another causing it to leave the roadway. One vehicle left the scene of the accident. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

11:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Estes Mill Road.

12:31 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Hopoca Road for a one-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.