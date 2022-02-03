Several Disturbances Happened in Leake

9:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Allen Lane in the Madden area regarding a disturbance in progress. The individual causing the disturbance left the residence before officers arrived.

12:27 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the same residence on Allen Lane in the Madden area for reports that the same individual was back causing a disturbance. Officers were able to detain the person causing the disturbance.

2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Carthage Discount Drugs on Highway 16 East. No injuries were reported.

3:21 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on Pine Grove Road near the Sebastopol area.