Several Disturbances in Leake

12:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Evans Circle for a domestic disturbance in progress.

1:18 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Walnut Grove Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Lewis Avenue.

8:48 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Coosa Road when they received a call about a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:49 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about trespassing at a residence on Gheen Road.

1:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a Roberts Road residence for trespassing.

1:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a vehicle wrecked on Craig Road with no one inside or around it.