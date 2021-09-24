Several disturbances were reported in Leake County

12:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 16 East in Edinburg when they received reports of a disturbance.

12:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 25 North near Goshen Road.

1:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Highway 487 East near Freeny Road when they received a call about a one-vehicle accident. No one was injured.

1:00 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Gunter Road in Walnut Grove when they received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress.

2:00 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a Coosa Road residence in response to reports of a disturbance there.