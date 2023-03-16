Several Fires and Crashes in Leake County Wednesday

Wednesday 3/15/23

2:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and EMS responded to a one-vehicle roll-over accident with injuries on Hwy 35 S near Pleasant Hill Rd. One person was transported to the hospital.

7:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at a residence on Laurel Hill Road.

10:29 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Ludlow Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire on Mapp Road in Lena. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

11:04 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about an alarm and a reported trespasser at a residence on E Franklin Street.

11:10 a.m. – Madden Volunteer Fire Dept and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to a woods fire on Laurel Hill Road.

12:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to remove an unwanted person from a residence on Peoples Road.

2:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies and EMS were sent to a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Old Walnut Grove Road. One person was airlifted to a hospital.

3:45 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteers were dispatched to Rice Creek Rd when they received a call reporting that a grass fire had gotten out of control.

4:45 p.m. – Madden Fire Department responded to a woods fire with old vehicles involved on Withers Road.

5:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in a short chase of a vehicle on Risher Road.

7:36 p.m. – Madden Fire Department was sent to a grass fire on Hwy 487 E near the Standing Pine area. MS Forestry Commission was later called to the fire because it could not be reached by fire engines.