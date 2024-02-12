Several fires reported in Leake County over the weekend

Carthage Fire Chief, Lonzo Jones tells Kicks 96 News that there were several fires and a gasoline leak reported in Carthage and Leake County over this rainy weekend. No one was injured in any of the fires.

On Sunday, February 11, 2024 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to McMurry Rd. in the Edinburg area for a shop on fire. The structure was a total loss.

At 9:51 p.m. on the same evening, Carthage Fire Department responded to a gas spill at The Carthage Junction. The caller stated that while they were pumping gas, gasoline began pouring from handle on the pump. This incident was minor and firefighters handled it accordingly.

Madden Volunteers responded to a fire involving a camper, horse trailer, and a shed on Rosebud School Rd. at 12:51 a.m. on Monday, February, 12. The fire destroyed the camper, horse trailer, and shed.

Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a fire inside Popeye’s on Hwy 35 at 1:49 a.m. on Monday, February, 12. Firefighters acted quickly and the structure was not damaged. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.