Several Fires Reported in Leake County Today

2:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Park Ridge Lane near the Ofahoma area.

12:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a call reporting a car fire on Highway 16 West in front near McDonald’s. When firefighters arrived on scene there was no fire or smoke to be seen.

1:16 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Levy Road reporting a vehicle that had run off the roadway and into a ditch. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

1:29 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded were dispatched to a pasture fire at the intersection of Highway 16 West and Presley Road.

3:46 p.m. – Barnes Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire out of control and spreading toward a residence on Rome Road in the Thomastown area.

3:59 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a a grass fire out of control near a residence on New Housing Road.