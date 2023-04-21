Several Incidents in Leake County have Kept First Responders Busy Recently

Carthage Fire Department was called to Hwy 35 in front of Scott Petroleum at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, April 20th when a caller reported an 18-wheeler fire. This was an electrical fire, and the driver of the truck was able to put it out with his fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

At 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, April 20th Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 South near where the roadway transitions to two lanes. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Carthage Fire Department, Leake County Deputies, and EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Waggoner Road on Friday, April 22nd at 2:24 a.m. A female was transported to the hospital with a badly broken leg.