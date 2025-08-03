Big Deals!
HomeLocalSeveral Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

Several Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

by
SHARE NOW
Several Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A fight between three people was reported early Saturday morning in the camper lot at the Neshoba County Fair.

Deputies responded just after 1 a.m. on a report that the fight involved two grown men and one underage person and that one person was unconscious.

It was unclear if an ambulance was called.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

At the same time a ten-year-old biy was reported missing on the midway.

That child was found safe.

A man also had to be kicked off the fairgrounds Friday night, but came back and had to be taken off the fairgrounds again. It was unclear if he was arrested.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Neshoba Co. Wreck Friday Evening on Hwy. 21

Drug Trafficking, Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm in Neshoba Arrests

B-MO in the MO’rning – Cabin Conversations #132: The Neshoba County Fair

Multiple Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

Drug Possession and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982