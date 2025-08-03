Several Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A fight between three people was reported early Saturday morning in the camper lot at the Neshoba County Fair.

Deputies responded just after 1 a.m. on a report that the fight involved two grown men and one underage person and that one person was unconscious.

It was unclear if an ambulance was called.

At the same time a ten-year-old biy was reported missing on the midway.

That child was found safe.

A man also had to be kicked off the fairgrounds Friday night, but came back and had to be taken off the fairgrounds again. It was unclear if he was arrested.