Several Reports of Disturbances in Leake Today

Thursday, August 18, 2022

7:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Boyd Road near Waggoner Road reporting a disturbance in progress there.

8:22 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies responded to a call from Leake Central Elementary regarding a disagreement between a teacher and a parent.

11:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Wiggins Loop Road.

2:13 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to HWY 487 East near Crane Road by a person trying to leave the residence of their significant other who they stated may become violent.

2:25 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Sistrunk Road.

2:57 p.m. – Carthage Police were called by a contractor working on Cotton Blvd. that had some things stolen from his job site.