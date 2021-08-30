Several Trees Down Across Leake due to Ida

12:24 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Cook Street when a caller reported a trespasser.

5:20 a.m. – Carthage Volunteers were sent to Reformation Road when a tree fell across the roadway.

7:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies discovered a power line hanging across Wright Road and notified the utility company of the hazard.

10:50 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Mowdy Road.

11:07 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to Highway 487 West in response to a call reporting a tree down across the road.

11:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies worked to clear a tree that fell across the roadway on Singleton Road.

11:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Center Crossing Road when they received a call reporting a tree down across the road.

11:33 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Madden Volunteers were dispatched to Laurel Hill Road to move a tree that was blocking the roadway.

11:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a tree across the road on Risher Road.

11:54 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on South Van Buren Street when they got a call reporting a limb on a power line that was catching fire.

12:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Thomastown Volunteers were called to Conway Road when it was reported there was a tree in the roadway.