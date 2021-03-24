Severe Storms Possible Later Today

Severe Storms are possible later today. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a warm front will move through the region this evening. Severe weather capable of quarter sized hail, damaging gust winds and tornadoes is possible. Timing is later today into this evening.

Leake Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone said that “today through Thursday evening we could see another event come through. All modes of severe weather are possible. Everybody should prepare and be weather conscious. If you do have damage in any of these storms contact the radio station or local emergency management office.”