Severe storms possible today; damaging winds the primary threat

Happy Monday! Temperatures are mainly in the upper-60s to start our brand new work week. A cold front will be arriving from the west today and bring with it our first organized severe weather potential of the season. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area under the standard ‘Slight’ risk for severe thunderstorms on our Monday afternoon. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware throughout the day and make sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts. A widespread, severe weather outbreak is not expected on our Monday; in fact, storms will generally show a weakening trend as they move through our area. Severe storms will still be possible nonetheless, so be sure not to let your guard down.

Severe storms will begin to be possible in our western counties (Neshoba and Newton) between noon and 1 today. The storms will arrive in the form of a line, which means damaging straight-line winds will be the greatest concern. A tornado can briefly spin-up along the line. The line will push through Kemper, Lauderdale, and Clarke Counties between 3 and 4 p.m. and then Sumter and Choctaw Counties between 5 and 7 p.m. Once the line of severe storms clear your area, the severe threat will be over.

A few showers will linger on behind the line of storms into the early evening hours, otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid-50s, with highs in the low-70s. We’ll be mostly sunny and dry through Thursday as a high pressure system dominates our weather pattern. Morning lows by Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s. A disturbance will start to bring increased rain chances by Friday, but a lot of uncertainties remain in how this system will develop. I am keeping some low-end rain chances in the forecast Friday through Sunday to account for this uncertainty, so this forecast is likely to change.