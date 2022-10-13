HomeLocalSevere Storms Produce Scattered Damage, Large Hail

Severe Storms Produce Scattered Damage, Large Hail

There wasn’t much wind damage reported in Mississippi after severe storms swept through the state yesterday and last night.   In Lauderdale County, a roof was damaged and power lines were knocked down in Monroe County.  Trees were blown down in Columbus and Starkville.   And a couple of locations saw large hail.   In Bolivar County near Shelby, hailstones the size of eggs and golf balls fell.  There was ping pong ball-sized and golf ball-sized hail in Newton County south of Hickory.   One-inch hail was reported in Leake County south of Madden.   Lauderdale County had some flash flooding.  More than three inches of rain fell at Meridian.

