Severe Weather Closures and Early Dismissals for Attala, Neshoba, Winston, Leake and Choctaw Countys

B-MO in the MO’rning – Due to severe weather scheduled for the area this morning, the following offices and schools will be closed tomorrow. Refresh throughout the day for the latest information and additional closures and early releases:

Kosciusko School District – Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 am. Junior High and High School will dismiss at 11:50 am.

Attala County School District – All schools will dismiss at 11:30 am.

Holmes Community College – Classes that begin after 12:30 pm have been canceled.

East Central Community College – Classes that begin after 12:30 have been canceled

Leake County Schools – All classes have been canceled

Leake Academy – All classes have been canceled

Neshoba County School District – Classes are scheduled with updates scheduled this 9am

Choctaw County School District – Classes are scheduled until approximately 11;50 with updates scheduled this morning at 9am

Newton County School District – Classes are scheduled for early release at 11 am

Winston County School District – Elementary dismissal scheduled for 11:30 am, with Jr High and High School scheduled for 11:50 dismissal

For the latest information, tune in to Boswell Media stations Cruisin 98 and Kicks 96 for updates with Randy Bell from the Severe Weather Center.