Severe Weather Possible Today

Severe weather is possible today. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and hail up to quarter size are possible across the entire area. A tornado can not be ruled out. Timeframe for this weather event is 1pm-8pm.

Severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow between 11am-11pm. There is a strong possibility of a category 3 storm moving through the central Mississippi are including our region. These storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes.

We will keep you updated as these storms progress.