Severe Weather Possible Later Today and Tonight – Update From Tommy Malone

Severe weather could be headed to our region. We reached out to Leake Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone who said “we could be under the gun for some severe weather.The main threats could be severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph, and the possibility for tornadoes.” He went on to say the timing could be from this afternoon until late night or early morning tomorrow. He will have additional briefings with the National Weather Service this morning. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.