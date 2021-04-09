Severe Weather Upgraded to Moderate Level in our Area

The severe weather forecast has been upgraded from enhanced to moderate risk in many parts of the state including our area. According to the NWS scattered storms should develop this afternoon and then become more widespread as we go through tonight. Multiple rounds of severe storms are possible, and extreme instability will support widespread damaging winds up to 80 mph, baseball size hail, and a few tornadoes as well. All persons in the ArkLaMiss region should monitor the weather closely and stay close to safe shelter today. Our region is considered at moderate risk from this afternoon until tomorrow morning with multiple rounds of inclement weather possible. We will keep you updated throughout the day.