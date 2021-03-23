Home » Attala » Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault on a LEO in Attala & Leake Arrests

Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault on a LEO in Attala & Leake Arrests

Posted on

MATTHEW R BEARD, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, N/A.

 

TERANCE D BROWN, 33, of Durant, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $674.25, $228, $418.

 

KEVIN E CAOUETTE, 45, of Kosciusko, Sexual Battery – Child < 14, Sexual Battery – Child < 18 by Person in Position of Trust or Authority, Statutory Rape – Victim < 14, KPD.  Bond $50,000, $50,000, $50,000.

 

GLENN P CHANEY, 53, of Weir, Bench Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

MICAH T GLASS, 21, of Coldwater, Public Drunk, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $2,000.

 

ROBERT S HUBBERT, 42, of McCool, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 20, of McCool, Warrant, Hold – Detainer, ACSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

ERROL JOHN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $639.25.

 

DAVID A MCCANN, 38, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault on LEO in Line of Duty, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, DUI – Test Refusal, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Driving on Wrong Side, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $639.25, $649.25, $1,331, $220, $228.

BILLY R NORMAN, 54, of Camden, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 30, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

BRADLEY K QUICK, 28, of Carthage, Gratification of Lust, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

BILLY T RHODES, 57, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHN E TUBBY, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

TONEY D USRY, 37, of Carthage, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

JIMMY C VARELA, 28, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

DONALD M WALLEY, 54, of Forest, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

FRANCIS R WILSON, 39, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

Submit a Comment