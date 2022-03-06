Sexual Battery and DUIs in Attala And Leake Arrests

EDWARD G PULLEN, 44, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant, Bench Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $20,000, $1,000, N/A.

CHRISTINA N RAMAGE, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ELISA RAY, 61, of Gore Springs, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25.

DEBORAH K SCOTT, 29, of McCool, Bench Warrant, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, ACSO> Bond $0, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JOSEPH B STEWART, 38, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES S THOMPSON, 43, of Jackson, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

MARK W THOMPSON, 35, of Lena, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $674.25, $639.25, $628, $418, $218.

JUSTIN C WASH, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER D WHITE, 33, of Lena, Sexual Battery, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO. Bond $0, $0.

LINDSEY M WILSON, 41, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

STAR L WINGO, 47, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.