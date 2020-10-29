Sexual Battery and Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

SAMI L ELBATNIGI, 30, of Walnut Grove, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

DONOTELLO L ELLINGTON, 29, of Durant, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

DERRICK EVANS, 49, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331.

GEORGE EVANS, 49, of Sallis, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

DON E GOSS, 51, of Carthage, Sexual Battery – Rape, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JAMES R HAMILTON, 57, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct on Bus – Use of Profanity, Intoxication, or Smoking, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $399.25, $239.25, $649.25.

LADALE HARRIS, 42, of Morton, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $389.25.

ROBY JACKSON, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol in a Dry County, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $674.25, $389.25.

DEMARKIS D KIRKLIN, 21, of Lexington, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft X 2, Armed Robbery, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety of Persons or Property, Petit Larceny, Hold for Other Agency X 3, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2, N/A, N/A, $500, N/A X 3.

JAMES LEE, 41, of Mendenhall, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

JANVEL LEWIS, 20, of Pearl, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

NAKIA K LEWIS, 39, of Mendenhall, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for ACSO, Hold for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, N/A, N/A.

NINA K LOFTON, 60, of Madison, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Turn, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.