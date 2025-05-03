Sexual Battery, Petit Larceny, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in Neshoba Arrests

DANIEL D BEN, 34, of Carthage, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

KRYSTAL COLEMAN, 39, of Louisville, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $600.

NQUASHELL AYAUNNA FRANKLIN, 25, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

PAULA DIANE MAYES, 86, of Little Rock, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CRYSTAL LAMAE MCWILLIAMS, 34, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

SHELLIE DENISE RIVERS, 52, of Philadelphia, Sexually Oriented Materials < 18 X 2, Sexual Battery X 4, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 6, NCSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $25,000 X 4, $600 X 6.

SHANNON AMANDA TOLBERT, 48, of Ellisville, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor X 6, NCSO. Bond $600 X 6.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.