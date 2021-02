The Third Annual Love Event continues at Mercy Reigns. From now through February 28th anyone who makes a purchase of any amount will receive a a free courtesy meal package as their way of giving back to the community. Owners Kathy Sullivan and Neea Waldrop want to remind everyone that food is available to anyone in need. Also, according to John 3:16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.