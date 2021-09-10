Shed Fire on Love Road

12:17 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to the area of Highway 35 North near Hesterville when a car struck a deer. No one was injured.

10:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Dollar General on Veterans Memorial Drive when a wallet was reported stolen there.

12:31 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department dispatched to a residence on Love Road where a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Fire Fighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

1:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in progress on Attala Road 4045.