Shooting Confirmed In Walnut Grove

A shooting has been confirmed in Walnut Grove. Walnut Grove Police Chief Kevin Polk said “that shots were fired into a residence on Main Street early Monday.” No injuries were reported and the investigation continues. He went on to say “the recent shootings in Walnut Grove have brought back some things from the past. And I want to remind the residents in town that they do have the neighborhood watch and the slogan says ‘we report all suspicious activity to law enforcement,‘ meaning that if you see anything that is out of character, don’t hesitate to make that call to the Walnut Grove Police Department at 601-253-0045.”

Two additional shootings occurred recently outside of the city limits as well.