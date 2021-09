CARTHAGE, Miss.–A man was shot and killed earlier this month in Leake County. No one has been arrested.

You’re now getting some information about what happened Sept. 6 on Berry Rd. in Carthage. Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Earl Kincaid, 65, was shot and killed in an argument with the woman he was living with. His three kids were there.

Atkinson did not identify the woman or talk about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He promised more info would be released today.