Shooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests

HomeAttalaShooting into a Dwelling and Aggravated Assault on an Officer in Attala and Leake Arrests

JERKERRIA S ALLEN, 22, of Ridgeland, Shooting into a Dwelling, KPD.  Bond $50,000.

 

GREGORY K BALL, 43, of Brandon, DUI – Test Refusal, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JESSIE BOYD, 36, of Lena, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHNNIE E CRAWFORD, 55, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

 

DEMETRIUS L CROSS, 47, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER DEAREN, 40, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Policeman in the Line of Duty, Resisting Arrest, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $20,000, $1,000.

 

TRAVONE DERRICK, 23, of Newton, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $399.25, $339.25.

 

TOMORRIS M GRAVES, 35, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $649.25.

 

LARRY GENTRY, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,100.

 

KAHARE HAYNES, 23, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BILLY R HORNE, 57, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

