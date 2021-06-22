Shooting into a Dwelling and Assault Arrests in Attala & Leake

MANION W ADCOCK, 44, of Athens, AL, DUI – Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $15,000, $1,174.25, $674.25, $418.

TRISHAHN BELL, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

JARIUS D CAMPBELL, 24, of Durant, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

BLAKE A DOOLEY, 33, of Sebastopol, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

JAVIER T GOMEZ, 25, of Greenwood, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25, $418, $418, $218.

ERIC L GREENWOOD, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $500, $500.

JERMAINE GRIFFIN, 21, of Carthage, Shooting into Dwelling with Person Inside, City/County Ordinance, CPD. Bond $100,000, $0.

TERRY D HANSFORD, 30, of West, Obscene Electronic Communications, KPD. Bond $1,300.

ERIK L HAYTER, 39, of Clinton Towns, MI, Handicapped Parking Violation, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $318, $418.

ROBERT S HUBBERT, 42, of McCool, Warrant, ACSO. Bond $100,000.

DELBRECO E LEE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0.

JOE D MARTIN, 80, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, MHP. $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

SONJA L MCBEATH, 35, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.