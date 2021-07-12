Shooting on Interstate 20 – MBI is Asking for Our Help

MBI is asking for our help in conjunction with a shooting that took place this afternoon on interstate 20 travelling westbound in Newton County. At Approximately 3:10pm this afternoon a white 2007-2009 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grill was travelling westbound on Interstate 20 near Lake in Newton County. Occupants inside the Camry fired multiple shots into another vehicle. The Camry appeared to have two black males. If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or MHP at 601-512-0508.