Shooting Reported on Hwy 487 in Leake Under Investigation

A shooting was reported in Leake County Monday evening around 7:20 p.m. on Hwy 487.

A person in a truck allegedly fired two shots at another vehicle while traveling on the highway.

Because the incident occurred on the highway, Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Deputies, MHP, and Carthage Police were all notified because the situation began in the county on a highway but those involved drove on toward the city limits of Carthage.

The caller who reported the shooting continued on to the police department, while the alleged shooter turned onto Hwy 16 W, where authorities conducted a traffic stop.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.