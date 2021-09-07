Shop Local, Says New Leake Co. Main Street Chamber Director

CARTHAGE, Miss.–You may not even realize what you can buy in Carthage and Leake County. Dakota Killingsworth would like for you to know before you drive to Jackson or go online to shop. She’s the new director of the Leake County Main Street Chamber.

“I think it’s just so tempting in this day and age to either shop on Amazon or drive to Jackson or drive to Meridian or drive to the next big town and shop there,” she said.

Killingsworth was a guest on the B-Team Podcast.

LINK: B Team Podcast

“A lot of people I think they don’t even realize what we have. That’s where I come in. I don’t want people to go somewhere else and buy it because they didn’t know we had it.”

Killingsworth is from Leake County, a native of Madden. She returned to central Mississippi after spending several years as a traveling nurse. Now she’s making it her mission to make sure you know what’s available, and making the Chamber about more than just events.

She wants shopping here to be a habit.

“I want to make sure people know what’s available to them here so they can make that conscious decision to shop local and have all the information to be able to do that.”