Shoplifting and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Attala and Leake

Posted on

JASON D LEACH, 37, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $1,342.50.

 

SHYLOW R MILLER, 26, of Brandon, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

REYNALDO V MUNOZ, 41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MCANDREW RICKS, 38, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DOUGLAS W ROGERS, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

DUSTIN J RUSSELL, 30, of Newton, False Identifying Information, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Trespass, CPD.  Bond $1,139.25, $639.25, $399.25, $389.25.

 

APRIL C SHAMBLE, 36, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

MICHAEL L SMART, 51, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

JAMES M THORNTON, 22, of Carthage, Shoplifting, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KAMIYA A WALKER, 29, of Carthage, Felony Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

DANNY R WILLIS, 32, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

