Shoplifting and DUIs in Philadelphia Arrests

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTHONY R FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Circuit Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

 

NAKIA D HARPER, 27, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

DESIREE D MCMILLAN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Running Stop Sign, No Insurance, Warrant – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000, N/A.

 

ASLEY NICHOLS, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $1,000.

 

MICAH L SMITH, 38, of Buckatunna, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, PPD.  Bond $1,000, $800.

