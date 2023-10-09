Shoplifting, Domestic Violence, and Trespassing Arrests in Attala and Leake

HEATHER BOWDEN, 46, of Walnut Grove, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $0, $0.

WILLIAM R CHUNN, 28, of French Camp, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko, Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

CHARLES M COCKROFT, 43, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

NATHAN EDWARDS, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DEDRICK EVANS, 23, of Pearl, DUI – 1st, WGPD. Bond $1,500.

JOEY D GILBERT, 36, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JESSE D GRAY, 53, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $1,000.

MARCO HOULDEN, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

LANISIHA S KIMBLE, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

MECEDRIC C KIRKLAND, 33, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $1,000.