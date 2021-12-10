Shots Fired in County – One Person Taken to Hospital

6:31 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a residence on Highway 43 near Thomastown when they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim stated that someone riding by shot them. The victim was transported to the hospital.

1:49 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Crane Road.

3:07 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Chipley Road when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.