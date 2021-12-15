Shots Fired: Sends One to the Hospital

12:26 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road when a caller reported a suspicious person on their property.

6:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Pickens Circle in response to reports of someone being shot. One person was transported to the hospital. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

12:37 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to an out of control grass fire on Siggers Road off Dossville Road.