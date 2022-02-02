Sign Up Now for Picking 35!

Picking 35 will be here before you know it! The 60-mile yard sale traveling from Walnut Grove to Vaiden is slated for Saturday April 2nd from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm. You can sign up now for $20. That gets you Picking 35 sign and a spot on the Picking 35 map. You will be able to pick up signs and maps at Leake County Main Street Chamber in the near future. Participants can have a yard sale tent or food truck. To register, call the Main Street Chamber of Leake County at 601-267-9231, Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321, or Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.