Significant Severe Weather Event Likely Today

A significant severe weather event is likely today. The NWS of Jackson says that “severe storms capable of strong and long track tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail greater than golf balls are possible over much of the area. Winds could be as high as 80 miles per hour.” The timeline for this storm is 12pm-6pm. Leake Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone said the atmosphere is going to be so unstable and can intensify very quickly and move quickly. It could turn into a strong tornado and that is the scary part of it. Everybody is going to be under the gun in Central Mississippi yet not everyone will see severe weather. We should not have a night time event which is a plus for us. Also, remember to practice storm safety precautions and have more than one communication device for tracking weather, including NOAA alerts and radio. This storm should move through our area by 6 pm.”