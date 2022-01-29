Silver Alert Issued For Carroll County Man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Gatewood of Coila, MS, in Carroll County. He is described as a black male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.He was last seen Friday, January 28, 2022, at about 4:00 am in the 2900 block of County Road 149 in Carroll County, wearing black pants, a grey-checkered shirt, a black coat, and a black leather Rams hat. Edward Gatewood is believed to be in a 2020 black Nissan Sportage bearing IL tag CA50228 traveling in an unknown direction. Family members say Edward Gatewood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Gatewood, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.