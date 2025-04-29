CANCELLED: Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Holmes County

The Silver Alert has been cancelled. Moore has been located and is safe.

Previous story:

The Miss. Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Durant Police Department for Lecordarro Kenzy Moore, 33. The Jackson man was last seen Monday, Apr. 28, walking in the 33000 block of Highway 12 in Holmes County. Moore was wearing black shorts and a black shirt. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition which could impair his judgment.

IF SEEN, CALL the Durant Police Department at 662-653-6846 OR 9-1-1.